close icon
try now

Get ready to experience the only bookmarking tool you'll ever need!

web highlighter and bookmark manager

Your knowledge buddy!!!

A tool that helps you quickly save, search and summarize your favorite content

SaveDay - Save everything instantly and search easily | Product Hunt
For everything
For everything
For everything
For everything
For everything
For everything

All

Article

Image

Highlight

Video

NOTE:

need real-time FAQs, ton of CS, great brand briefing, create webinars

Spotify • 2 days ago

good habits

Why straight men are so boring, romanticizing friends...

music album

YouTube • 1 days ago

Telegram - SaveDayBot

In this video, we will introduce the basic features and how to use SaveDayBot in Telegram.

Youtube thumbnail

need real-time FAQs, ton of CS, great brand briefing, create webinars

From everywhere

With SaveDay, you can

Save whatever you encounter

All the content you encounter on the internet, such as images, YouTube videos, PDF files, tweets or podcasts can now be effortlessly saved with SaveDay.

Search by how you think

You can easily search for your saved content by color, brand, keyword, date or any words you can remember, in any language.

Summarize lengthy content instantly

Tired of scrolling down articles or following every second of any video? SaveDay can give you the main ideas right away. Besides, you can share it with anyone in a minute with stunning templates.

But wait, there are more

Reminders

Add reminders for your saved items to revisit later.

Manage all bookmarks

View a comprehensive list of all your saved items in one place.

Share your highlights

Highlight your favorite sentence and share it on social media with a social-ready design.

Who is saveday suitable for?

Designer
Business

Everyone

• Easily save knowledge from multiple sources

• Quickly summarize into a concise, easy-to-consume piece of information

Everyone

Image of a user named Ana Filou

Anna Filou

UI designer

"Very interesting. I use Telegram saved messages all the time, and it's true it's not very easy to find some thing that you saved a while ago."

Logo Saveday black

Student

• Save quick notes, academic journals, and every learning material in one place

• Summarize lengthy lectures and articles into concise points

Student

Image of a user named Mayvees

Mayvees

Senior student

"A must-have item. I love the function to generate an image note from the summary. It is very convenient to share with friends or simply save for learning."

Logo Saveday black

Content creator

• Save useful content references to one single source of inspiration

• Quickly create social posts from long videos and articles

Content creator

Image of a user named Akoh Onate

Akoh Onate

Content creator

"Super pumped about this innovative tool. A great way to save an ideal amount of time, especially for a Telegram nerd like me."

Logo Saveday black

Designer

• Save images, websites, and design examples to easily access the collection of visual references

• Rapidly search for saved items just by typing simple keywords, even with images or videos

Designer

Image of a user named Younghwi Cho

Younghwi Cho

UX designer

"This is an awesome idea! I used to use the "talking to myself" feature in a chat app to save important links for quick access. Now, this can serve as a perfect replacement for me!"

Logo Saveday black

Business owner

• Quickly summarize lengthy news and articles into concise text and images, enabling efficient knowledge absorption

• Easily share knowledge with team members, increasing productivity and collaboration

Business owner

Image of a user named Altiam Kabir

Md Altiam Kabir

CEO

"SaveDay's instant saving and easy search functionality is a game-changer for productivity. Huge congratulations on your Product Hunt launch! A fantastic tool to stay organized. Well deserved!"

Logo Saveday black

Researcher

• Save data, charts and graphs from relevant research reports into a single place

• Summarize long-form research reports into concise notes to deliver insights in an understandable way

Researcher

Image of a user named Allison Davis

Allison Davis

Researcher

“SaveDay is an invaluable tool for any researcher. It can generate key notes in a scientific way and I love that it is always available on many devices. Highly recommend!”

Logo Saveday black

Have questions?

Is my saved content private and secure?

Can I access my saved content from multiple devices?

Is there a fee to use SaveDay?

What is the difference between SaveDay and Notion or other note-taking solutions?

We use cookies to analyze site usage and marketing efforts. For more information, consult our Privacy policy.
Personalize your experience →RejectAllow all
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
© 2023 Pew AI Pte. Ltd. All rights reserved
We use cookies to analyze site usage and marketing efforts. For more information, consult our Privacy policy.
Personalize your experience →RejectAllow all
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.