web highlighter and bookmark manager
Your knowledge buddy!!!
A tool that helps you quickly save, search and summarize your favorite content
With SaveDay, you can
Save whatever you encounter
All the content you encounter on the internet, such as images, YouTube videos, PDF files, tweets or podcasts can now be effortlessly saved with SaveDay.
Search by how you think
You can easily search for your saved content by color, brand, keyword, date or any words you can remember, in any language.
Summarize lengthy content instantly
Tired of scrolling down articles or following every second of any video? SaveDay can give you the main ideas right away. Besides, you can share it with anyone in a minute with stunning templates.
But wait, there are more
Reminders
Add reminders for your saved items to revisit later.
Manage all bookmarks
View a comprehensive list of all your saved items in one place.
Share your highlights
Highlight your favorite sentence and share it on social media with a social-ready design.
Who is saveday suitable for?
• Easily save knowledge from multiple sources
• Quickly summarize into a concise, easy-to-consume piece of information
Anna Filou
UI designer
"Very interesting. I use Telegram saved messages all the time, and it's true it's not very easy to find some thing that you saved a while ago."
• Save quick notes, academic journals, and every learning material in one place
• Summarize lengthy lectures and articles into concise points
Mayvees
Senior student
"A must-have item. I love the function to generate an image note from the summary. It is very convenient to share with friends or simply save for learning."
• Save useful content references to one single source of inspiration
• Quickly create social posts from long videos and articles
Akoh Onate
Content creator
"Super pumped about this innovative tool. A great way to save an ideal amount of time, especially for a Telegram nerd like me."
• Save images, websites, and design examples to easily access the collection of visual references
• Rapidly search for saved items just by typing simple keywords, even with images or videos
Younghwi Cho
UX designer
"This is an awesome idea! I used to use the "talking to myself" feature in a chat app to save important links for quick access. Now, this can serve as a perfect replacement for me!"
• Quickly summarize lengthy news and articles into concise text and images, enabling efficient knowledge absorption
• Easily share knowledge with team members, increasing productivity and collaboration
Md Altiam Kabir
CEO
"SaveDay's instant saving and easy search functionality is a game-changer for productivity. Huge congratulations on your Product Hunt launch! A fantastic tool to stay organized. Well deserved!"
• Save data, charts and graphs from relevant research reports into a single place
• Summarize long-form research reports into concise notes to deliver insights in an understandable way
Allison Davis
Researcher
“SaveDay is an invaluable tool for any researcher. It can generate key notes in a scientific way and I love that it is always available on many devices. Highly recommend!”
